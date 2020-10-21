TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.24 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $80.24 million and $150,689.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00238164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00084822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01324114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00144925 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 91,649,061,178 coins and its circulating supply is 91,648,332,069 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

