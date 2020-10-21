TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

TFII opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

