TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TFS Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

