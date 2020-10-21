The Allstate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,786 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 928% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.