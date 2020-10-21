The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $253,040.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 114.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,930,000 after buying an additional 436,215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 40.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $4,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.