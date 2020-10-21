The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.82

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 17045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

