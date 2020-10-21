The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Up to $594.50

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $594.50, but opened at $624.00. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $585.50, with a volume of 22,953 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 863.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.001363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 3,400 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

