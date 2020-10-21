The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

