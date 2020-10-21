The National Security Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

NSEC stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

In other The National Security Group news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,099.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,101 shares of company stock worth $34,250. 53.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.