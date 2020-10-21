Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $470.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,761. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $473.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

