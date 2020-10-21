Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

TMO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $473.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.04.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

