Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,441,952 shares in the company, valued at $49,891,936.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111,972 shares of company stock valued at $602,515. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tiptree by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

