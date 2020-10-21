TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

TopBuild stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

