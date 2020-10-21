Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.70.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
