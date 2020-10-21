Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

