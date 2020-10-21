Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $245.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

