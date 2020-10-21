Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 1,388 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $229,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $674.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $693.85 and its 200-day moving average is $607.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.82.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.