Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 upped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

ROKU opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,997 shares of company stock worth $54,118,379. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

