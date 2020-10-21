Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Stock Position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

