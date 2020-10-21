Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

WDAY stock opened at $224.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.