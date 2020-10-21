Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $545.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

