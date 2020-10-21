Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

