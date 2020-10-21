Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

