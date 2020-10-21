Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 598,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,244,000 after buying an additional 548,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

UNP stock opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

