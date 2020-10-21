Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 73.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $709,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in CrowdStrike by 82.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $214,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $3,092,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $155,590,142. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

