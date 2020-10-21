Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.