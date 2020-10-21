Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

