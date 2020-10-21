Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

