Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Reduces Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Docusign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.71. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

