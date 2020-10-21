Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Qiagen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Qiagen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Qiagen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

