Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JD.com by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

