Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

