Traders Buy High Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 848% compared to the typical volume of 101 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.