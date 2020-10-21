Traders Buy High Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 848% compared to the typical volume of 101 put options.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
