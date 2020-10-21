Traders Purchase High Volume of Office Depot Call Options (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

