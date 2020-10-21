Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tricida stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tricida has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tricida by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tricida by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 2,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

