Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.64 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

