Tristel Plc (TSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TSTL opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Wednesday. Tristel has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.98). The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million and a P/E ratio of 49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

