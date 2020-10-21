Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

