Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Group in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 604,382 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

