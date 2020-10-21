Tronox Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tronox in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of TROX opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $5,577,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

