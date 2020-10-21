Truist Financial Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

