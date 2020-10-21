Truist Securiti Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE COP traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 622,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

