Truist Securiti Comments on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

