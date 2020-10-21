Truist Securiti Comments on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of ROLL opened at $125.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.