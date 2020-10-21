Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HGV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

HGV stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 205,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

