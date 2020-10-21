Truist Securiti Weighs in on Assembly Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $27.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

