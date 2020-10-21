Truist Securiti Weighs in on Assembly Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,060. The firm has a market cap of $504.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,398,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

