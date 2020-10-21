Truist Securiti Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 622,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

