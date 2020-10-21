Truist Securiti Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 853.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.