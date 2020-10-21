Truist Securiti Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

