Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,512 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,915 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.