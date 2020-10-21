Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,512 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,915 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
